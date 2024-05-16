(MENAFN) In a significant development late on Wednesday, the Kiev City Military Administration issued a statement indicating the implementation of emergency measures, namely electricity cuts, within the Ukrainian capital. The decision was prompted by what was described as an "extremely difficult" situation prevailing within the power system, a consequence directly linked to the ongoing conflict in the region. This move underscores the gravity of the energy crisis confronting Ukraine and the urgent need to address its repercussions.



The decision to enforce power outages comes in response to a discernible decline in the capacity of Ukraine's power grid, exacerbating an already precarious situation. This decline in capacity is likely attributed to the instability and disruption caused by the ongoing conflict, which has undoubtedly placed immense strain on the country's infrastructure and resources. The introduction of emergency electricity cuts represents a proactive attempt to manage the crisis and mitigate the potential impact on the populace.



In light of the unfolding circumstances, state-run energy company Ukrenergo has announced plans to implement comprehensive power-limitation schedules throughout the entirety of Thursday. These schedules are expected to affect a broad spectrum of consumers, encompassing both industrial establishments and households across Ukraine.



However, amidst these widespread restrictions, Ukrenergo has reassured the public that critical infrastructure facilities will remain exempt from the power supply limitations.

