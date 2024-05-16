'Best Ever': AFC President Hails Unparalleled Success Of Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The AFC Executive Committee convened in Bangkok, Thailand, yesterday, and reflected on the resounding success of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, expressing confidence that the breakthrough achievements of the Continental showpiece marked a new era of progress for Asian football.

Chairing the meeting, AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said:“The unparalleled success of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 is our collective moment of pride, made possible only through an unwavering dedication to progressing Asian football to the next level through unity, solidarity and cooperation.

“The success of the AFC Asian Cup augurs well for the launch of our new club competitions – the AFC Champions League Elite, the AFC Champions League 2, the AFC Women's Champions League and the AFC Challenge League, which are set to transform the club football landscape across Asia, with bigger prize funds and increased travel incentives.

“The successful delivery of no less than 11 AFC competitions in 2023 also signals the full resumption of football and full credit goes to the Member Associations and Regional Associations for their proactive approach and enthusiasm in hosting the AFC's tournaments, which has enabled us to look to the future with confidence.”

The AFC President also underscored the importance of reforms to enhance not only the governance structures within the AFC, aligned with FIFA's objectives and enabled through the establishment of the AFC Reform Task Force, but also the competitions framework.

“The AFC's unwavering dedication to advancing football development is clear from the strategic reforms we have embarked upon in all areas of the game and it is thanks to this same proactive spirit that the AFC delivered our best ever AFC Asian Cup in Doha,” added Shaikh Salman.

“The AFC stands solidly with FIFA in strengthening our governance structures and thank FIFA for their continuous support in this area. Reforms are important to keep pace with the changing times and the AFC has been at the forefront of introducing timely revisions, be it with our statutes, regulations, or competitions.”