ICYF-ERC Expands Its International Relations

Yesterday, the 10th Kazan OIC Youth Entrepreneurship Forumkicked off in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation, Azernews reports.

The event, organised by the Eurasian Regional Centre of theIslamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC), in collaboration withthe Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, the"Selet" Youth Foundation of Tatarstan, and the Academy of YouthDiplomacy, commenced with a grand opening ceremony.

At the opening ceremony, the Minister of Youth Affairs of theRepublic of Tatarstan, Rinat Sadykov, the chair of the Board of theICYF-ERC, Elchin Asgarov, the President of the ICYF, Taha Ayhan,and the assistant to the rais of the Republic of Tatarstan, TimurSuleymanov, as well as representatives of various internationalorganizations and state officials, delivered congratulatoryspeeches, wishing success to the participants and emphasizing theincreasingly tangible results of such events.

For the 10th consecutive year, the main goal of the Kazan OICYouth Entrepreneurship Forum is to support newly created startupprojects within the OIC region and stimulate the activities ofyoung entrepreneurs.

During the opening ceremony, the chair of the Board of theICYF-ERC, Elchin Asgarov, expressed pride in the nearly decade-longcollaboration with the government of the Republic of Tatarstan, theMinistry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, and the"Selet" Youth Foundation, and highlighted the importance of theKazan OIC Youth Entrepreneurship Forum, as well as the value of theForum's work in stimulating startup projects authored by youngbusinesspeople and ensuring their sustainability.

At the end of the opening ceremony, a Memorandum of Cooperationwas signed between the ICYF-ERC and the Ministry of Youth Affairsof Tatarstan. The memorandum was signed by Elchin Asgarov, chair ofthe Board of the ICYF-ERC, and Rinat Sadykov, Minister of YouthAffairs of the Republic of Tatarstan. The memorandum outlines theobligations of the parties regarding the organization of the KazanOIC Youth Entrepreneurship Forum and future projects. Additionally,the memorandum stipulates that the ICYF-ERC will provide support tothe Ministry of Youth Affairs of Tatarstan in various activitiesand collaborate on the joint implementation of pertinent projectsin the field of youth work within the OIC Eurasian region.

It should be noted that within the Forum, 150 startup projectsfrom 45 OIC countries were presented to a commission formed by anexpert group. 30 startups, distinguished by their creativity,innovation, and potential impact, were selected. To ensure theirsustainability, the selected startups will receive support innetworking and mentorship. The 10 th Kazan OIC YouthEntrepreneurship Forum is held as part of the 15 th InternationalEconomic Forum "Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum" and willcontinue until May 18.