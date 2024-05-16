Kuwait Amir Representative Arrives In Bahrain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, arrived in Bahrain Thursday to take part in the 33rd Arab League Summit.

The Amir's Representative was received by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the personal representative of the King of Bahrain, His Highness Sheikh Isa bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al- Khalifa, the Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmad Rashid Khattabi, and the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Bahrain, Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the head of the honorary delegation accompanying the Ambassador of Bahrain to Kuwait, Salah Ali Al-Maliki. (end)

