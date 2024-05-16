Scaramanga Marketing Launches Digital Accessibility

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, 16th May 2024 - in response to the pervasive issue of poor website accessibility and the need for digital inclusion, Scaramanga Marketing announces the launch of Digital Accessibility on Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2024.

Designed for website owners, project managers, technical/developer teams and the digitally curious, this service empowers businesses to create digital experiences accessible to all users, regardless of ability or disability, to create a more inclusive digital environment for all.

Statistics from the Department of Work and Pension's Family Resources Survey reveal that in the UK, nearly a quarter of the population has a disability. Digital Accessibility takes a step towards championing accessibility in the UK, aiming to create a more equitable online environment for all users.

"At Scaramanga, we believe that accessibility is more than just a legal requirement - it's good business practice," said Claire Scaramanga, Director at Scaramanga Marketing. "By prioritising inclusivity, businesses not only fulfil their ESG strategies but also demonstrate a commitment to doing what's right for the 16 million people in the UK with disabilities."

Leading by example, the Digital Accessibility website itself adheres to the strictest accessibility requirements outlined by the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), achieving the AAA standard, the highest of its kind. It incorporates features such as high-contrast text and closed caption for pre-recorded video content.

"As advocates for digital accessibility, we invite businesses and organisations to join us in our mission towards inclusivity," added Simon Leadbetter, The Accessibility Guy at Digital Accessibility. "We're offering a Charter, an agreement that organisations, web agencies and developers can sign up to in order to underline their commitment to accessibility. Together, we can create a digital landscape where everyone has equal access and opportunity."

Digital Accessibility offers various packages, including accessibility audits and workshops, designed for both technical teams and content creators to equip themselves with the knowledge and tools needed to create accessible digital experiences:



Accessibility audit pre-workshop and after the delegates have made changes

Regular audits with a review meeting with the main client contact All four workshops (3 for techs and 1 for content creators)



Accessibility audit pre-workshop and after the delegates have made changes

Review meeting with the main client contact after the post-workshop audit Three tech workshops



Accessibility audit pre-workshop and after the delegates have made changes – focus on content fixes

Review meeting with the main client contact after the post-workshop audit Content authors' workshop

The full worksThe tech teamThe content creators

For more information about Digital Accessibility and how to make your digital presence more inclusive, visit .

About Scaramanga Marketing

Established in 2000, Scaramanga Marketing Limited is a leading marketing agency committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive growth and impact. With a focus on creativity, strategy, and inclusivity, Scaramanga Marketing helps businesses navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape with confidence.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amy Shaw, Account Manager at Scaramanga Marketing, ...eting , 020 3371 3295