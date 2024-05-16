(MENAFN- Pressat) Michael Ashby Appointed as CEO of AlgoQuant

AlgoQuant, a premier quantitative proprietary trading firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Ashby as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).“I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to join a great team and be part of an innovative product build. I look forward to working with the team and future partners.”

“We are excited to partner with Michael and believe his leadership role will be pivotal in steering AlgoQuant's planned expansion into securitization, building upon the firm's multi-year success in proprietary trading. His efforts will be focused on enhancing AlgoQuant's presence across Europe, Middle East and Asia, with Ashby based out of the United Arab Emirates.” Alex Goncharov, Co-Founder and Managing Director AlgoQuant.

Michael Ashby brings to AlgoQuant a distinguished career in asset management and digital assets. Most recently he worked at Point72 Asset Management in New York as Head of Digital Asset Strategic Implementation and before this as Chief Operating Officer at Meraki Global Advisors, highlighting his expertise in operational and strategic growth. Ashby's extensive experience includes significant positions at Thunderbird Partners LLP and Ziff Brothers Investments.

In addition to his role at AlgoQuant, Michael Ashby serves as a strategic advisor to several innovative firms, enhancing their strategic direction and growth. His advisory roles include:

- DS3 Crypto, a Web3 Consultancy and Distressed Claims Broker, guiding on digital asset strategies.

- Membrane Labs, focusing on Derivative and Lending Infrastructure, advising on product development and market expansion

- VenHedge, a Fund of Funds, where he provides insights into fund diversification and strategy.



With a proven track record of driving growth and innovation, Ashby is uniquely positioned to lead AlgoQuant into its next chapter of expansion and diversification. His strategic vision, combined with his advisory roles, underpins his unique insight into the evolving landscape of financial services, setting the stage for AlgoQuant's continued leadership and success in the industry.

**About AlgoQuant**

AlgoQuant is a leading quantitative proprietary trading firm with a strong focus on harnessing algorithmic trading strategies to maximize performance. The firm is committed to expanding its offerings into securitization, leveraging cutting-edge technology and quantitative analysis to achieve superior results for its future clients.

