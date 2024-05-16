IIS Students Excel In Class XII Exams

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ideal Indian School produced outstanding results in the CBSE Class XII Board Examination. Out of 261 students who appeared for the examinations, 162 students secured distinction while 82 students got first class.

Safa Fathima topped with 96.8% in the Science Stream, followed by Noorel Huda Marwan and with 96.4%. The third topper in the Science stream is Rishikesh Sarkar with 96.2%.

In the Commerce Stream, Anandithaa Devi M V secured the top position with 95.2% followed by Maryam Mohammed Ali Nasser with 91.8% and the third position is secured by Fatma Sana Yusuf with 90.8%.

Amina Hafiz emerged topper in the Humanities Stream with 92.2% while Fatma Shahad secured second position with 90.4% and third by Fida Zuhair with 89.6%.

The School Chairman, President and Principal congratulated the students and lauded the efforts of the staff.