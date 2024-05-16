Slovak Premier lives through surgery following assassination attempt

(MENAFN) In a harrowing incident that sent shockwaves across Slovakia, Prime Minister Robert Fico narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Wednesday. As he engaged with the public following a government meeting in Handlova, gunfire erupted, leaving Fico wounded and in need of immediate medical attention.



Fico was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital under the protection of his security detail, while authorities apprehended the assailant responsible for the brazen attack. Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba provided reassurance amid the chaos, confirming that Fico had undergone surgery successfully and is expected to make a full recovery.



Eyewitnesses recounted the chilling moments when four shots rang out, targeting the prime minister as he interacted with supporters. Reports indicate that at least one bullet found its mark, underscoring the severity of the situation and the potential ramifications of the assassination attempt.



The incident, which occurred approximately 150 kilometers east of the capital city Bratislava, sparked immediate concern and condemnation from both domestic and international quarters. Questions surrounding the motive behind the attack and the security protocols in place to safeguard high-profile figures have emerged, prompting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.



Despite the gravity of the situation, there is a glimmer of hope as Prime Minister Fico's resilience shines through. His survival and anticipated recovery serve as a testament to the resolve of the Slovakian people in the face of adversity, reaffirming their commitment to democracy and stability in the nation's governance.

