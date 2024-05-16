Glenmark Foundation Concludes Season Six of 'Meri Poushtik Rasoi' Season Six: Leading India’s Nutrition Transformation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru; May 15, 2024 - Glenmark Foundation, in collaboration with Idobro Impact Solutions, announced the successful conclusion of the sixth season of the "Meri Poushtik Rasoi” cooking contest. This pan India initiative aimed at combating malnutrition through the celebration and promotion of nutrition-rich native recipes, empowering communities nationwide to embrace healthier eating habits.



Highlighting the Impact:

• Over 800 entries from 24 states and four union territories, spanning 250+ towns and cities, including entries from Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and first-time participation from Jammu & Kashmir.

• A surge in submissions from individuals aged 50 to 65 highlights the widespread commitment to improving nutrition across generations.

• Participants showcased their culinary prowess across four categories – NGOs, Professionals, Students, and Open/Individuals



Celebrating Culinary Excellence:

• A rigorous selection process that culminated in 25 finalists competing in a grand cook-off at the Ramanath Payyade College of Hospitality Management Studies, Mumbai

• A distinguished grand jury, including Celebrity Chef Gautam Mehrisihi Anuradha Shekhar, Ex Vice Principal of Dr. BMN College and Chef Yogesh Utekar, Principal RPH Institute of Hospitality Studies, evaluated the recipes, focusing on nutrition, innovation, and passion for cooking.



Speaking on this initiative, Cheryl Pinto, Executive Director – Corporate Services, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said, “At Glenmark Foundation, we are committed to preserving and celebrating our rich food heritage, often overshadowed by modern lifestyles. Through 'Meri Poushtik Rasoi,' we have witnessed the profound impact of traditional cooking in addressing critical health issues like malnutrition. This initiative transcends recipes; it’s catalyst for a significant shift towards healthier eating habits, while shedding light on the nutritional challenges our communities face. By fostering dialogue and promoting sustainable food cultures, we strive for a lasting, transformative impact on individuals, families, and communities nationwide.”



Anuradha Shekhar, Retired Principal of Dr BNM College and Member of the Jury said, “The recipes were not only visually impressive but were also highly nutritious, innovative, and made with love. The finalists truly displayed their passion for cooking and nutrition, making it a tough decision for the judges to select the winners”.







