Phone-16 - Tech Rookie Iphone 16 Pro Is The Most Anticipated In 2024

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) iPhone 16 Pro is a blockbuster product about to be launched by Apple in 2024. Although not officially launched, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to bring breakthroughs, marking an upgrade in Apple's smartphone technology.

Ha Noi – iPhone 16 Pro is one of the smartphone products that the technology enthusiast community is most waiting for in 2024. It can be said that this product line promises to mark Apple's breakthrough development when integrating innovations. Excellence in mobile technology, trendy design and top-notch powerful performance.

Expected price of iPhone 16 Pro and launch time?

iPhone 16 Pro is one of the most anticipated technology products of 2024. It is known that the iPhone 16 Pro series has many new improvements and upgrades compared to the previous generation. Therefore, the starting price of the iPhone 16 Pro series is expected to be slightly higher. Specifically, according to many sources, iPhone 16 can be sold at a starting price of 799 USD for the standard 128GB capacity version.

Regarding the launch time of iPhone 16 Pro, there is currently no official information about this hot product line. However, according to annual practice, the iPhone 16 Pro will likely be released around September 2024.

Design of iPhone 16 Pro

Apple has tested many designs for the iPhone 16 Pro models. According to the latest leak on social networks, Apple may launch iPhone 16 Pro with 4 colors: Black, Pink, Gray, White.

The vertical camera system is designed with a pill-shaped convex camera upgraded to 48-megapixel resolution.

In addition, ALD is a new technology included in iPhone 16 Pro. This technology helps reduce flare, which often occurs when shooting in front of strong light sources, causing light to reflect back and forth between the lens and the sensor surface. Thanks to this improvement, the camera produces impressive photo quality in 0.5x mode, especially in low-light conditions.

The notable change on the left edge of the iPhone 16 is the appearance of an Action button replacing the mute switch. In addition to the default function, the Action button allows users to perform the following functions: turn on the light, turn on notes, open the camera, turn on Voice Memo, switch Focus mode and many other customizations, including glasses accessibility options. magnifying.

Special improvements of iPhone 16 Pro



Chip Apple A18 Pro: The processing power of the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to receive a major upgrade thanks to Apple's latest Chip Apple A18 Pro, fabbed by TSMC using their second-generation 3nm process (N3E). This is an improvement over the A17 Pro's 3nm process (N3B), this chip promises to bring outstanding performance and efficiency to iPhone 16 Pro.

Graphene-based cooling systems: Regarding heat dissipation, Apple is exploring groundbreaking solutions, including a cooling system using graphene material and a metal case design. These advances aim to optimize heat dispersion, ensuring stable operation for iPhone 16 Pro.

Camera technology: The iPhone is expected to be equipped with a 48MP main sensor with a cascading design and Digital Gain Control technology, which helps reduce noise and expand dynamic range. Additionally, both Pro models can be equipped with a Tetraprism zoom lens, allowing for 5x optical zoom and up to 25x digital zoom.

5G Modem Chip: The connectivity of the iPhone 16 Pro also promises to be significantly upgraded thanks to the integration of Qualcomm's 5G Snapdragon X75 modem. This modern modem will bring faster and more efficient 5G transmission.

Wi-fi 7: This modern radio standard promises data transfer speeds of at least 30Gbps and can reach 40Gbps, delivering extremely fast wireless connection speeds. iOS18: Regarding software, iOS 18 is expected to bring new features based on AI. Some of them may be exclusive to the iPhone 16 series, providing enhanced Siri interaction, AI music playlist creation, and even the ability to create AI-based content in office apps.

With these impressive advancements, the iPhone 16 Pro is poised to set new standards for smartphone performance, imaging, connectivity, and artificial intelligence, cementing Apple's position at the forefront of mobile technology innovation.

Is iPhone 16 Pro worth buying or not?

Based on leaked information and preliminary assessments, the iPhone 16 Pro promises to be a flagship phone worth buying, with top performance thanks to the Chip Apple A18 Preprocessor, graphene-based cooling systems, and many other features. Expected improvement. Surely, those who are Apple fans cannot ignore this technological masterpiece.

