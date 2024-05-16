Putin embarks on diplomatic visit to China

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin embarked on a momentous two-day official visit to China's capital early Thursday, responding to a cordial invitation extended by his counterpart, Leader Xi Jinping. The Kremlin shared a captivating video capturing Putin's arrival in Beijing, where he was greeted with all the ceremonial splendor befitting his stature, including a guard of honor and a grand red-carpet reception.



This visit carries significant weight as it marks Putin's inaugural official engagement in China since commencing his fifth term as leader following the elections held in March. Its timing is noteworthy, representing Putin's first visit to China since October of the previous year, when he participated in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum, highlighting the enduring importance of Russo-Chinese relations.



During this high-profile visit, Putin and Xi are slated to engage in comprehensive discussions covering "the entire range of issues of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction." Beyond reaffirming the strong ties between their nations, they aim to delineate key areas for advancing bilateral cooperation and exchange perspectives on pressing international and regional matters, as outlined in a statement by the Kremlin.



Anticipated outcomes include the signing of a joint statement and the negotiation of several bilateral agreements, underscoring the depth and breadth of collaboration between Russia and China. The negotiations set to unfold promise to not only shape the trajectory of Russo-Chinese relations but also to address pertinent global issues, signaling the continued importance of their strategic partnership on the world stage.

