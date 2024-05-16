Al Misned Opens Exhibition On Family Cohesion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misned, inaugurated yesterday the first artistic awareness exhibition to promote family cohesion titled Al Malath, launched as part of an initiative by the Family Counseling Center (Wifaq), one of the centers of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work.

The exhibition, held in collaboration with Fire Station artists in residence program and the Public Art Department at Katara, aims to employ art and creativity in an innovative way for community awareness on the importance of family cohesion and raising awareness about the consequences of divorce on families, especially children. It seeks to draw attention to the value of positive interaction within families to ensure the successful upbringing of children, thereby achieving one of the outcomes of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030) towards a cohesive society and the preservation of strong family ties.

