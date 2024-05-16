Qatar Strongly Condemns Attempt To Assassinate Slovak Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemns, in the strongest terms, the assassination attempt of Robert Fico, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, and considers it an unacceptable criminal act, and expresses its wishes for him to recover quickly.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its statement stressed the need to prosecute those involved in this heinous crime and bring them to justice, and reiterates the State of Qatar's firm position of rejecting violence, terrorism and criminal acts, including political assassinations, regardless of the motives and reasons.



The Ministry expressed the full solidarity of the State of Qatar with the government of Slovakia to maintain security and stability.

