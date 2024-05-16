               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Strongly Condemns Attempt To Assassinate Slovak Prime Minister


5/16/2024 3:04:14 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemns, in the strongest terms, the assassination attempt of Robert Fico, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, and considers it an unacceptable criminal act, and expresses its wishes for him to recover quickly.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its statement stressed the need to prosecute those involved in this heinous crime and bring them to justice, and reiterates the State of Qatar's firm position of rejecting violence, terrorism and criminal acts, including political assassinations, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry expressed the full solidarity of the State of Qatar with the government of Slovakia to maintain security and stability.

MENAFN16052024000063011010ID1108219977


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search