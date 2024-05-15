Tunisians Aim To Gain Market Share In Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Five companies from Tunisia have landed in Brazil to represent the Arab country at the APAS Show 2024 . The world's biggest grocery retail industry show and Latin America's largest food and beverage show features Al Jazira , I3C+ , CBF Plus (Cap Bon Frigorifique Plus), Nouri Dates , and FIT (Fadhel Internacional Trading), all of which aim to gain more Brazilian clients and do business .

Exhibiting in an area organized by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) at the Blue Pavilion in Expo Center Norte, the companies from Tunisia showcase their top products – dates and olive oil.

CEPEX director: Enthusiasm for the results already obtained at the APAS Show

Representing the Tunisian companies, Tunisian Export Promotion Center (CEPEX) director Raoudha Jerbi Abbes has said she's very excited with the event.

“This is the seventh APAS Show we're participating. We always arrive at the event with high expectations given the results we obtained in past editions,” said the CEPEX director.“Every year we participate in the APAS Show, our main goal is to conquer more Brazilian customers. I believe Brazil has a potential that is yet to be tapped, so we could expand further into this market.”

Although dates and olive oils remain the leading products showcased during this year's show, there's a desire to showcase more goods to Brazilian customers.

“We see that consumers are eager to discover Tunisian products, particularly olive oil and dates. Eventually we want to showcase other goods that could interest Brazilian consumers, like canned goods,” says Abbes.

Boumaiza, of Nouri: Company already exports to Brazil

Nouri Dates is one of Tunisia's food companies at the APAS Show 2024. The company, which specializes in growing, packing and exporting dates, was established in 1892 and started exporting in 1981.

“We're one of our country's oldest exporters of dates, and we've been in the Brazilian market since 2016. We've catered to consumers in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, and Santa Catarina, and now we aim to expand our presence in the country. So participating in this trade show for the second time is really important for meeting this goal,” says Mohamed Amine Boumaiza, export director at Dates.

Boujbel (in the beige jacket), of CBF Plus: First time in the trade show in São Paulo

Participating for the first time in the APAS Show, CBF Plus also has a robust trade relationship with Brazil.“Our business is very good. We've exported to Brazil for nearly 10 years, and we've grown as Brazil's grown. Brazilians are increasingly concerned with their health, so they've sought more healthy products like dates,” explains Wajdi Boujbel, deputy CEO of CBF Plus.“We're here at this event to know more about our clients, see our competitors and bring more innovations.”

Hassine (C): Al Jazira is a major olive oil exporter

Al Jazira and FIT are other companies participating in the event for the second time. They aren't present in Brazil yet.“The Brazilian market is hugely important for our vision. We're one of Tunisia's leading olive oil exporters, and we hope to start selling to Brazilians,” says Amine Ben Hassine, export manager at Al Jazira.

Barbouche: Fit já vendeu para o mercado brasileiro

Date grower and exporter FIT has a 2,000-meter square plant in Tunisia.“We sold to Brazil three years ago, but we have no clients now. There's a large potential in selling dates in Brazil as the demand for this product has grown. We are coming to this event for the second time hoping to gain customers, says Mohamed Barbouche, CEO of FIT.

Slama: I3C+'s first time at the APAS Show

I3C+specializes in exporting olive oils, dates, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, and brine-cured olives, and it is participating in the APAS Show for the first time.“We're present in some countries in Africa and Europe, and we're keen to start exporting our goods to Brazil,” said Jihad Slama, sales manager at I3C+.“Brazilians are major olive oil consumers, so we want to first introduce our premium olive oil in this market, then our other products.

Besides these five companies from Tunisia, other 10 Arab companies were invited by the ABCC to showcase their goods in the trade show that is happening until Thursday (16).

Report by Rebecca Vettore, especially for ANBA

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

