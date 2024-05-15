Taybe Plans To Double Retail Presence In Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Lebanon's Empório Taybe has its products present in Brazil's states São Paulo, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Minas Gerais, and Rio de Janeiro, and uses its participation at the APAS Show 2024 to expand business into other Brazilian states and cement its brand on top of Brazilians' mind. The Empório Taybe sells its products, most of which are made in Lebanon, to Brazil via e-commerce but distributes some items to the Brazilian retail, too. It features a portfolio of some 400 products.

“We're currently focused on catering to Distrito Federal, Mato Grosso, and some states in northeast [Brazil], but we want to reach more states, too. Now we're at 600 points of sale in Brazil,” says Joseph Abou Sleiman, managing partner of Empório Taybe.“Over the next days of the show, we want consumers to come here, meet our products, and then recognize them in the supermarket.”

Sleiman (L), with Dadour and Shaheen (R): Stand of Taybe at APAS

Exhibiting for the second time in the world's largest grocery retail trade show and Latin America's biggest food and beverage exhibition, Empório Taybe also expects to close new deals.

“We had a nice experience last year – it was very interesting result-wise. Our goal remains to reach buyers in major supermarket chains and large emporiums, and showcase the new products of the brand,” says Sleiman.

Empório Taybe took Syrian Brazilian actor Kaysar Dadour to its stand at APAS. The actor participated in the Brazilian version of Big Brother and stars in Brazilian soap operas. The area was also visited by officials like Osmar Chohfi, president of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), Rudy El Azzi, general consul of Lebanon in São Paulo, and Abdalla Shaheen, general consul of the United Arab Emirates in São Paulo .

Empório Taybe has a 400-item portfolio

The company created in 2020 by the Lebanese entrepreneur features an extensive portfolio of ready-to-eat products such as Arab candies, stuffed grape leaves, stuffed eggplant, canned food, jams, spices, sauces, condiments, alcoholic beverages, and cookies.

Importing and distributing Arab foods in Brazil, the company wants to showcase recently launched products like all-natural pomegranate juice, date products like syrup, sugar and paste, and olive oil from Lebanon .“Besides, we were the first company to bring camel milk products to Brazil ,” says Sleiman.

According to Sleiman, the brand's business expansion was driven by the Brazilians' change in habits. As they grow more concerned with their health, consumers that used to eat processed Arab foods now favor more natural items, which are the focus of do Empório Taybe.

“In addition to catering to major supermarket chains, we've been also sought out by Arab restaurants. They buy our products as ingredients to their dishes. After the Arab sweets, sauces are some of the most popular products,” he says.

Report by Rebecca, Vettore, especially for ANBA

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

