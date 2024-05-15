Saudi Arabia, US Agree Roadmap For Furthering Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 15 (KUNA) - Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and the US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm agreed Wednesday on a roadmap for boosting cooperation in the energy sector.

The roadmap represents the joint implementation plan for energy cooperation, under the Partnership Framework for Advancing Clean Energy signed between the two countries in Jeddah on July 15, 2022, and sets a timeline that outlines critical projects for collaboration, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Abdulaziz and Secretary Granholm have agreed to implement the roadmap through several workstreams, including exchanging knowledge on policies in the areas covered by the roadmap, including policies related to standards and regulatory frameworks, enhancing joint research and development, especially in the field of new technologies, and building human capital through training and exchange of expertise.

The partnership framework covers cooperation in various fields and projects including clean energy, clean hydrogen, Circular Carbon Economy, Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage technologies, clean cooking solutions, emissions reduction, research and development, and clean electricity generation technologies.

The partnership framework also allows for further cooperation in other areas, in alignment with both countries' policies, laws, and international commitments.

They discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various energy fields, including carbon management, clean hydrogen, nuclear energy, electricity and renewables, innovation, energy sector supply chain resilience, and energy efficiency.

They also addressed the Kingdom's efforts to tackle climate change through local and regional initiatives based on Circular Carbon Economy, including the "Saudi Green Initiative" and the "Middle East Green initiative". (end)

