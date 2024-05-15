Russia Offers Aid To Afghanistan After Devastating Floods

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Maria Zakharova, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, announced that Russia is prepared to help Afghanistan after severe floods hit several northern provinces.

Zakharova stated that Moscow would offer the needed assistance if Kabul requested it.

The heavy rains caused extensive damage in northern provinces, particularly Baghlan, resulting in over 300 deaths and 1,600 injuries.

Zakharova expressed“deep condolences to the Afghan people, sympathizing with the families and friends of the deceased and wishing a quick recovery to those injured.”

Reports indicate that floods and heavy rains have devastated several villages in northern Afghanistan, resulting in over 315 deaths.

Save the Children recently stated that floods in Baghlan have impacted 80,000 people and destroyed 12,000 homes.

Latest figures show that around 40,000 children in Baghlan have been left homeless by the floods.

