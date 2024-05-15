Venezuela’S Military Buildup Near The Esequibo Region

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nicolás Maduro, facing internal challenges, has increased Venezuela's military presence near the disputed Esequibo region.



Since February 9, the Venezuelan military has deployed substantial personnel and equipment to this area.



The Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) documente these developments, incorporating satellite photos as evidence in their report.



Despite tensions and a case at the International Court of Justice, Venezuelan lawmakers approved creating the state "Guayana Esequiba," escalating the situation.



The military base at Anacoco Island and the coast guard station at Guiria have seen intensified activity.



Construction on Anacoco Island includes a new bridge and a narrow-gauge railroad, signifying a sustained military buildup.







The Guiria station has received new missile boats, increasing Venezuela's naval power.



Reports vary on the exact number of boats. However, a significant concentration of firepower has been noted.



Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López showcased these developments, emphasizing Venezuela's enhanced military readiness.



On April 20, the military conducted a large-scale exercise, "The Esequibo is Ours," involving around 4,000 cadets, further signaling their aggressive stance.



Continuous military buildup and training exercises underline Venezuela's commitment to asserting control over the Esequibo.



Maduro's regime has committed to defending the newly claimed "Guayana Esequiba," risking illegal settlements or border skirmishes.



The Venezuelan military's aggressive posture aims to intimidate and coerce Guyana.



Maduro's strategy mirrors authoritarian tactics seen in other regimes. He has saturated Venezuela with propaganda, portraying Guyana and external actors as threats.



This creates a state of perpetual military readiness and justifies his aggressive stance. The armed forces have their own interests, complicating the situation further.

Venezuela's Military Buildup Near the Esequibo Region

A full-blown conflict would isolate Maduro internationally and could lead to multilateral sanctions.



The international community, including the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and regional organizations, must remain vigilant, writes the CSIS.



They need to signal that Venezuela will face consequences for continuing its aggressive strategy.



Maduro's actions have created a dangerous situation. His rhetoric and military movements around the Esequibo have institutionalized a prewar state.



Even if Maduro cuts a deal with Guyana, de-escalating will be challenging without facing internal resistance.



The international community must watch closely to prevent further escalation and ensure stability in the region.

MENAFN15052024007421016031ID1108218534