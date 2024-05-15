(MENAFN- Baystreet) Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Invest
5/15/2024 10:35 AM EST
Chartwell Retirement Residences
5/15/2024 10:28 AM EST
Thomson Reuters
5/15/2024 10:06 AM EST
Probe Gold Inc.
5/15/2024 10:00 AM EST
Obsidian Energy Ltd.
5/15/2024 9:57 AM EST
Intermap Technologies
5/15/2024 9:51 AM EST
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.
5/15/2024 9:47 AM EST
TERAGO Inc.
5/15/2024 9:42 AM EST
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc
5/15/2024 9:25 AM EST
Oncolytics Biotech Inc
5/15/2024 9:21 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Stocks in Play
5/15/2024 - 11:54 AM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc. : Reports results for its second quarter and first half of fiscal 2024 ended March 31. Q2 revenue was $5,632,901, a 34% increase from Q2 2023 revenues of $4,218,323. Increased sales and higher gross margin dollars led to an operating income and net income of $377,730 versus a Q2 2023 operating income and net income of $31,616. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $0.34.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN15052024000212011056ID1108218398
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.