5/15/2024 3:44:16 PM

5/15/2024 10:35 AM EST

    Stocks in Play

    5/15/2024 - 11:54 AM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc. : Reports results for its second quarter and first half of fiscal 2024 ended March 31. Q2 revenue was $5,632,901, a 34% increase from Q2 2023 revenues of $4,218,323. Increased sales and higher gross margin dollars led to an operating income and net income of $377,730 versus a Q2 2023 operating income and net income of $31,616. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $0.34.





