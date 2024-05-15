(MENAFN- Baystreet) Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Invest

5/15/2024 10:35 AM EST

Chartwell Retirement Residences5/15/2024 10:28 AM ESTThomson Reuters5/15/2024 10:06 AM ESTProbe Gold Inc.5/15/2024 10:00 AM ESTObsidian Energy Ltd.5/15/2024 9:57 AM ESTIntermap Technologies5/15/2024 9:51 AM ESTBridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.5/15/2024 9:47 AM ESTTERAGO Inc.5/15/2024 9:42 AM ESTBee Vectoring Technologies International Inc5/15/2024 9:25 AM ESTOncolytics Biotech Inc5/15/2024 9:21 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Stocks in Play

5/15/2024 - 11:54 AM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc. : Reports results for its second quarter and first half of fiscal 2024 ended March 31. Q2 revenue was $5,632,901, a 34% increase from Q2 2023 revenues of $4,218,323. Increased sales and higher gross margin dollars led to an operating income and net income of $377,730 versus a Q2 2023 operating income and net income of $31,616. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $0.34.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks