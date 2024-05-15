               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Forces Shell Oleksandrivka In Kharkiv Region, Damaging Houses


5/15/2024 3:19:54 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the village of Oleksandrivka, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, damaging civilian objects.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On May 15, at approximately 14:20, Russian troops shelled the village of Oleksandrivka, Bohodukhiv district," the statement said.

As a result of Russian shelling, two apartment buildings, outbuildings, and cars were damaged. A shop was destroyed by a direct hit. No casualties were reported.

The Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrinform, five people were injured as Russian forces dropped guided aerial bombs on the Kharkiv region.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office / Telegram

UkrinForm

