Russian Forces Shell Oleksandrivka In Kharkiv Region, Damaging Houses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the village of Oleksandrivka, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, damaging civilian objects.
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"On May 15, at approximately 14:20, Russian troops shelled the village of Oleksandrivka, Bohodukhiv district," the statement said.
As a result of Russian shelling, two apartment buildings, outbuildings, and cars were damaged. A shop was destroyed by a direct hit. No casualties were reported.
The Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As reported by Ukrinform, five people were injured as Russian forces dropped guided aerial bombs on the Kharkiv region.
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office / Telegram
