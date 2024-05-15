Kuwait Moh Reaffirms Commitment To Modernizing Healthcare Services

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said his ministry was committed to pursuing the efforts to modernize the healthcare services for citizens and expanding the health facilities.

Dr. Al-Awadhi expressed gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah for renewing their confidence in him as Minister of Health.

The modernization of the health facilities includes expanding and operating the major heath projects such as hospitals, specialized clinics and primary health centers, as well as the digitization and mechanization of the health services, he pointed out.

The upgrading of the health services focuses strengthening the prevention of epidemics, improving the quality of healthy life for people from all walks of life in collaboration with local, regional and international medical corporations, Dr. Al-Awadhi went on.

He highlighted the importance of learning from the experience of global medical centers and prestigious colleges in rehabilitating the technical and administrative cadres of the health facilities. (end)

aab









MENAFN15052024000071011013ID1108217859