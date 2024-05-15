China, Pakistan Fms Vow To Boost Pragmatic Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 15 (KUNA) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-chaired the fifth round of the Foreign Minister-Level China-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Beijing on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides pledged to enhance pragmatic cooperation in various fields, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

"China is willing to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, pool efforts to promote the construction of an upgraded version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and work together to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era," Wang was quoted as saying.

Wang also said China firmly supports Pakistan in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and in playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs.

"It is believed that under the leadership of the new government, Pakistan will enter a new stage of political unity, social stability, controllable security and sustainable development. China and Pakistan will support each other, share weal and woe, and work hand in hand to push China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a new level," Wang noted.

For his part, Dar said the Pakistan-China friendship is the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy, according to the report. Dar also said his country firmly supports China without hesitation on all issues concerning China's core interests, and looks forward to further deepening bilateral practical cooperation in various fields. (end)

mk











