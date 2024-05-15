US Pres. Condemns Slovak PM's Attempted Assassination

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 15 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned an attempted assassination of Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico, terming it as a "horrific act of violence".

"We condemn this horrific act of violence," Biden said in a White House statement, adding that he was alarmed to hear reports of the attack.

The US president said his thoughts are with the Slovak prime minister's family and the people of Slovakia, and wished him a swift recovery.

He pointed out that the US embassy in Bratislava is in close touch with the government of Slovakia and ready to assist.

Slovakia's news agency reported earlier Wednesday that Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and injured in an attempted assassination after an away-from-home government meeting in Handlova Town, northeast of Bratislava. (end)

