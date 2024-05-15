Israeli Warplanes Kill 6 In Gaza

Gaza, May 15 (Petra) -- Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured when Israeli warplanes targeted a gathering on Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City.Three other Palestinians were also killed and others injured after Israeli targeted a civilian car in the Al-Faluga area in the northern Gaza Strip.

