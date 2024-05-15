Poland Joins EU In Urging Israel To End Rafah Storming

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 15 (Petra) -- The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wednesday joined the European Union's call for Israel to cease its military operation in Rafah.According to Euro News, the Polish Foreign Ministry said the operation further disrupts the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza and leads to more human suffering.Earlier today, the EU urged Israel to immediately" end its military operation in Rafah, refrain from further aggravating the already deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and reopen the Rafah crossing.