GAM: Exemptions On Property, Educational Tax Fines At Jd59mln

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 15 (Petra) - In accordance with General Amnesty Law, exemptions on dues and fines on citizens related to property tax exceeded JD50 million, while fines exemptions on the education tax reached JD9 million, Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) announced on Wednesday.In statement, GAM Executive Director of Finance, Ibrahim Zyoud, said the municipality on Tuesday suspended e-payment services for the property taxes to proceed with the procedures to benefit from these fines exemptions.The GAM said people, who paid the property and education tax fines from 19/3/2024 until today, benefited from the General Amnesty Law and their amounts will be deposited to the year 2025, the statement noted.