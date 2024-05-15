

EQS-Media / 15.05.2024 / 16:44 CET/CEST

AIXTRON SE Annual General Meeting 2024 All resolutions approved by large majority. Herzogenrath, Germany, May 15, 2024 - The shareholders of AIXTRON SE today approved with a large majority all resolutions presented by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board at this year's 27th Annual General Meeting. The General Meeting of the world's leading manufacturer of deposition equipment for the semiconductor industry was held at the Eurogress in Aachen (Germany). The actions of the members of the Executive and Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2023 were formally approved by a large majority, as was the re-election of the current Supervisory Board members, Mr. Frits van Hout and Mrs. Prof. Dr. Anna Weber. Mrs. Karen Florschütz and Mr. Alexander Everke were newly elected to the Supervisory Board, succeeding Mrs. Prof. Dr. Petra Denk and Mr. Prof. Dr. Andreas Biagosch, who are leaving the AIXTRON Supervisory Board due to the end of their regular term of office. We thank Prof. Denk and Prof. Biagosch for their trust and their valuable contribution over the past years. The dividend proposal of EUR 0.40 per no-par value share was also approved. Around 61 percent of the share capital was represented at the AIXTRON General Meeting, which was held in presence. At the subsequent constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, the current Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Kim Schindelhauer, was confirmed in office.

Executive Board Speech and Presentation The presentation of the CEO & President, Dr. Felix Grawert, and the CFO, Dr. Christian Danninger, explaining the results of the fiscal year 2023, the first quarter of 2024, as well as the current developments, market dynamics, and technologies of the Group, is available as a recording at . The voting results can also be accessed there shortly.



About AIXTRON AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON ́s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications. Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, Atomic Level SolutionS®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, CRIUS®, Gas Foil Rotation®, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, TriJet® For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at:

Forward-Looking Statements This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“contemplate”,“intend”,“plan”,“believe”,“continue” and“estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.



End of News EQS Media