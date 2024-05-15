Cannes 2024: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Star Deepti Sadhwani Walks The Red Carpet On Opening Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepti Sadhwani, who stars in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' walked the opening day of the 77th Cannes Film Festival.



The highly anticipated film festival began on May 14, 2024, with an elaborate opening ceremony that established the tone for the prestigious 12-day event.

Deepti

Sadhwani made a breathtaking debut in an orange gown with a record-breaking lengthy train that stunned the internet.



She looked stunning as she wore a tube orange gown that came with a slit on her thighs and had her hair tied in a bun.

The actor will walk the red carpet for three days, beginning with the opening ceremony at the famous Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France.

Sharing the pictures she wrote,“Honoured to be walking the red carpet for the Opening ceremony of 77th Cannes Film Festival with the record-breaking longest trail of the gown (sic).”

The Cannes Film Festival will present a broad selection of films from around the world over the next 12 days, including screenings, premieres, and a series of dazzling red carpet moments.

