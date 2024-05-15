(MENAFN- Baystreet) Chartwell Retirement Residences

Stocks in Play

5/15/2024 - 10:06 AM EST - Thomson Reuters : Announced today that it and certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone collectively sold 17.3 million London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) shares that they co-own for a price of £91.50 per share. The sale was conducted through a placement to institutional investors and an offer to retail investors. Following the settlement of the transaction, Thomson Reuters will no longer hold any interest in LSEG. Thomson Reuters shares T are trading down $0.37 at $228.71.









