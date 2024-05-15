Singapore's Lawrence Wong Sworn In As New Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Singapore: Singapore swore in Lawrence Wong as the city-state's new prime minister in a ceremony broadcast live on television on Wednesday after Lee Hsien Loong stepped down following two decades in office.
Wong, 51, was inaugurated at the Istana government office shortly after 8 pm local time (1200 GMT).
