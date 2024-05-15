               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Singapore's Lawrence Wong Sworn In As New Prime Minister


5/15/2024 9:37:36 AM

Singapore: Singapore swore in Lawrence Wong as the city-state's new prime minister in a ceremony broadcast live on television on Wednesday after Lee Hsien Loong stepped down following two decades in office.

Wong, 51, was inaugurated at the Istana government office shortly after 8 pm local time (1200 GMT).

