Army Foiled Weapon Smuggling Attempt Into Kingdom Last March

Amman, May 15 (Petra) -- A security official Wednesday said the Jordanian security services thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons into the Kingdom sent by state-sponsored militias to a cell in Jordan.They explained that the weapons were confiscated when the cell members, who were Jordanians, were arrested in late last March, indicating that investigations and operations are ongoing.They added that in recent months, security services have thwarted several attempts to smuggle weapons: Claymore mines, C4 explosives, Semtex, Kalashnikov rifles, and 107 mm Katyusha rockets.