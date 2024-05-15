(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) A new Montblanc eyewear capsule celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the Maison's most iconic writing instrument

Montblanc celebrates 100 years of Meisterstck with the launch of a limited-edition eyewear capsule inspired by the timeless style of the iconic writinginstrument released in 1924.

Part of the celebratory project honoring the Meisterstck, as interpreted by the evocative brand campaign directed and written by Wes Anderson, the Meisterstck Centenary Eyewear Limited Edition features a rectangular design crafted with refined details and embellishments reminiscent of the recognizable fountain pen that has left an indelible mark on the pages of Montblanc's history.

The frame has a refined construction with a rimless front and exclusive temples that recreate the shape of the writing instrument. They are adorned with the same decorations seen on the new limited-edition iterations of the Meisterstck that are part of The Origin Collection, specially designed for the centenary.

The intricate ornamental motif features a sophisticated metal texture with color-injected accents recalling the original archive designs of the early Meisterstck editions. The Montblanc logo appears on the left lens and on the ring integrated into the decorative pattern, while the inside of the temple is engraved with the limited-edition tag and progressive number.





