(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT, Chadian envoy Mahamoud Adam Bechir expressed his view that the reelection of President Vladimir Putin not only benefits Russia but also has positive implications for the global community, particularly Africa. Bechir commended Putin's efforts in strengthening Russia's relations with African nations, describing him as a "great president" whose leadership has contributed to fostering cooperation between Russia and the African continent.



Echoing similar sentiments, Nazih Ali Bahaaeldin Elnaggary, Egypt's ambassador to Russia, emphasized the significance of Putin's reelection as a reflection of Russia's influential role on the world stage. Elnaggary highlighted the constructive partnership between Egypt and Russia, noting the progress made in various collaborative projects and expressing a commitment to further deepen and expand this cooperation in the future. He conveyed his best wishes for Russia's prosperity and success under Putin's leadership.



The swearing-in ceremony for Putin's fifth presidential term took place at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, drawing the attendance of numerous dignitaries, including senior government officials and foreign ambassadors. The event marked a significant milestone following the presidential election held on March 15-17, underscoring the continuity of Putin's leadership and the importance of Russia's engagement with the international community.

