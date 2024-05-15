Sweden has no intentions on transferring troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Sweden's Defense Minister, Pal Jonson, has clarified the country's stance on sending troops to Ukraine, stating that while there are currently no plans for deployment, Sweden remains open to reconsidering its position if proposed by NATO allies. Speaking to reporters, Jonson emphasized the absence of a unified position among NATO members regarding troop deployment to Ukraine at this juncture.



The comments come amidst discussions within NATO sparked by French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of sending troops to Ukraine. However, several NATO countries, including Sweden, have expressed reluctance, opting instead to focus on providing additional munitions to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.



Sweden's decision to abandon its longstanding policy of neutrality in 2022 and subsequently join NATO reflects its response to the Ukraine conflict. Despite facing delays in its NATO membership process due to political disputes with Türkiye and Hungary, Sweden officially became a member of the US-led military bloc in March.



In a recent announcement, Sweden's Defense Ministry disclosed plans to allocate EUR28 million (USD30 million) to various funds aimed at bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities. According to Jonson, these funds will be directed towards enhancing Ukraine's defense through initiatives such as drone technology, mine clearance operations, and strengthening the Ukrainian navy.



Jonson's statements underscore Sweden's commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense efforts while highlighting the ongoing deliberations within NATO regarding potential troop deployments to the region. As discussions evolve, Sweden remains prepared to review and consider any concrete proposals put forth by its NATO allies regarding troop deployment to Ukraine.

