Russian Bombs Destroying Ukraine's Cultural Heritage - British Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since Russia unleashed its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 3,000 objects and cultural institutions have been destroyed and damaged by Russian attacks, and more than $3 billion will be needed to restore cultural heritage that has been affected.

That's according to the British Ministry of Defense , referring to intelligence data, Ukrinform reports.

The ministry recalled that May 14, 2024, marks the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the UNESCO Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

"As the war in Ukraine continues, Russia's bombardment of cities through long range aviation strikes and glide munitions have had devastating effect on Ukraine's cultural, historical, and religious heritage," the report says.

Referring to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, the ministry says that as of May 2 this year, a total of 1,987 cultural institutions have suffered losses and damage since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The ministry also estimated that as of May 6, 2024, a total of 1,062 cultural heritage sites had been destroyed or damaged since the start of Russia's invasion, and UNESCO has separately confirmed damage to 129 religious sites as of April 10, 2024.

"In mid-February 2024, UNESCO estimated Russia caused $3.5 billion damage to Ukraine's cultural heritage which will require 10 years and $9 billion to replace. As the war continues, Russia's military apparatus will likely continue to cause damages to Ukraine's historical and cultural heritage," the report concludes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Italy will allocate EUR 42.5 million for the restoration of architectural monuments in Odesa that have been affected by Russian strikes.