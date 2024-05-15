Palestinian PM: Palestinians Will Remain Rooted In Their Homeland

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 15 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Authority Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa vowed Wednesday that the Palestinian people would hinder ongoing attempts aimed at expelling them from their land.

Speaking on the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, Mustafa stressed that escalating Israeli occupation army and colonial attacks against the Palestinian people in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, would not force them to surrender.

He added that the Palestinian people along with their leadership would withstand all Israeli threats as had been the case for the previous decades.

He hailed the commemoration of the Nakba Day, the rising support for the Palestinian question and pro-Palestine protests worldwide as an indication that the Palestinian people's national rights are inalienable and imprescriptible, expose the Israeli occupation and settler-colonialism's narrative.

"Nakba", or "catastrophe, is commemorated by Palestinians around the world on May 15, calling for their right to return to their lands after hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were driven out during the 1948 war that accompanied Israel's occupation creation.

The 76th anniversary of the Nakba is commemorated as Israeli occupation is still waging its genocidal war against the Gaza Strip since early October.(end)

dh













MENAFN15052024000071011013ID1108215409