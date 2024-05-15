(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has strongly rebuked British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's accusations, labeling them as "brazen deception" aimed at misleading the public. Sunak's remarks, made during a meeting of the Policy Exchange think tank, accused Moscow of provocative actions that allegedly heightened the risk of nuclear escalation and jeopardized energy security in the West.



Sunak's assertions, particularly regarding the potential for nuclear escalation, were met with sharp criticism from Zakharova, who dismissed them as baseless and desperate attempts to vilify Russia. She refuted claims of Russian aggression, highlighting Ukraine's involvement in recent incidents, such as the shelling of Russia's Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.



In response to Sunak's accusation of cutting off gas supplies to the West, Zakharova clarified that Russia maintained uninterrupted gas shipments, placing blame on United States-led efforts to impose sanctions on Russian energy imports. Despite pressure from certain NATO countries to halt Russian energy imports, the European Union continues to rely on Russian gas, albeit with plans to reduce dependence in the coming years.



Zakharova's remarks underscore the escalating tensions between Russia and the United Kingdom, with both sides engaging in a war of words over geopolitical issues. The exchange highlights the complex dynamics at play in international relations, with accusations and counter-accusations contributing to heightened diplomatic friction between the two nations.

