Chery Displays Ecological Products Related To Automobiles

Doha, Qatar: On April 27th, the Eco Exhibition was held in Wuhu, China. Three thousand guests worldwide gathered at Chery to witness Chery's strides in green travel. The Eco Exhibition, themed“New Energy, New Eco, New Era,” showcased Chery's outstanding achievements and strong determination in new energy and ecology through exciting displays and interactive activities.

At the press conference of the Eco Exhibition, Zhu Shaodong, CEO of CHERY International BG, provided a comprehensive overview of Chery's dedication and accomplishments in technological innovation, low-carbon travel, user experience, and emotional connections. He expressed Chery's positive outlook on the integration of future automobiles and lifestyles. At the press conference, he stated,“Green, technology, family, and companionship are the four core values of Chery brand.

Regarding green initiatives, from production to consumption, Chery is committed to integrating low-carbon lifestyles into daily life. In terms of technology, Chery launched the Qpower brand last year, covering solutions for mainstream power forms such as fuel, hybrid, electric, and hydrogen energy. When it comes to family and companionship, the Tiggo series stands out for its close connection with users, acting as a steadfast companion that journeys alongside them. It is not just a car but also a trusted partner in users' lives.”

The exhibition venue was meticulously crafted to harmonize technology with ecological aesthetics, serving as a visual representation of Chery's profound comprehension and steadfast dedication to sustainable development and green travel. The models of Chery Tiggo family, comprising Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8, and Tiggo 9, made a dazzling appearance at the exhibition.