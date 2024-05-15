EU introduces measures to encourage positive online content from influencers

(MENAFN) The European Union unveiled measures on Tuesday aimed at promoting the creation of online content by influencers that positively impacts society, amidst growing concerns over the proliferation of disinformation in today's fragmented information landscape.



Recognizing that online creators, particularly among younger audiences, wield significant influence as sources of news and opinions within the EU, Brussels emphasized the importance of guiding them in using their platforms responsibly.



EU ministers responsible for culture, audiovisual, and media issues endorsed a series of initiatives to support influencers and enhance their awareness of their societal responsibilities. These measures include educating content creators on applicable EU laws and the potential harmful effects of disseminating misinformation, hate speech, cyberbullying, and other illegal or harmful content online.



Furthermore, influencers are urged to participate in discussions shaping EU policies that could affect their work, including those related to the growing utilization of artificial intelligence (AI).



The recommendations also address the unique concerns associated with "kidfluencers" - influencers under 18 years of age - underscoring the need for parental oversight to ensure compliance with online regulations.



While acknowledging the valuable role influencers play in fostering online communities and fostering a sense of belonging, the Council of the EU cautioned that their content has the potential to negatively impact individuals' mental health and societal well-being, including democratic processes.



These measures come ahead of the upcoming EU elections, which will determine the composition of the next European Parliament and, indirectly, the leadership of the next European Commission.

MENAFN15052024000045015839ID1108215000