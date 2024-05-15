Bacterial Meningitis In Chiriquí

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) An elected representative is reported as being the first case of bacterial meningitis in Chiriquí.
The residents of Boquerón are concerned about this case of bacterial meningitis, since before being detained, the candidate had made several visits to the township. The province of Chiriquí has reported the first case of bacterial meningitis, namely the newly elected representative of the Boquerón district for
the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD), Fredy Villarreal.
According to reports from the
Ministry of Health (Minsa), the 48-year-old man, resident in the town of Guayabal, where he was elected as a representative, has remained in a delicate condition since last Thursday, for which he was sent to the isolation room of the
Rafael Hernández Regional Hospital
in David.
The regional director of Health of the Minsa in Chiriquí, Gladys Novoa, reported that the patient is receiving supportive treatment and antibiotics. In addition, an epidemiological surveillance of the family is being carried out, since streptococcus pneumoniae, the bacteria responsible, is highly dangerous and can be carried by healthy people. The residents of Boquerón are concerned about this case of bacterial meningitis, since before being detained, the candidate for representative had made several visits to the township.
For the moment, Minsa maintains surveillance in the area and asks the population to go to the doctor if they present symptoms.
