(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) An elected representative is reported as being the first case of bacterial meningitis in Chiriquí.

The regional director of Health of the Minsa in Chiriquí, Gladys Novoa, reported that the patient is receiving supportive treatment and antibiotics. In addition, an epidemiological surveillance of the family is being carried out, since streptococcus pneumoniae, the bacteria responsible, is highly dangerous and can be carried by healthy people. The residents of Boquerón are concerned about this case of bacterial meningitis, since before being detained, the candidate for representative had made several visits to the township.

For the moment, Minsa maintains surveillance in the area and asks the population to go to the doctor if they present symptoms.