Tea Brew! 7 Key Tips To Store Leaves Properly


5/15/2024 4:00:31 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover the art of preserving tea freshness! Learn 7 key tips for proper storage to maintain flavor and aroma. Elevate your tea experience today!

Tea Brew! 7 key tips to store leaves properly

Air-tight Containers

Store tea in air-tight containers to prevent exposure to air, which can cause it to oxidize, lose flavor. Choose containers made of ceramic, glass, or tin

Avoid Light

Keep tea away from direct sunlight or strong artificial light, as UV rays can degrade its quality over time. Store tea in a dark cupboard or pantry to maintain its freshness

Cool and Dry Environment

Tea should be stored in a cool, dry place to prevent moisture absorption, which can lead to mold growth and spoilage. Avoid storing tea near the stove or other sources of heat

Keep Away from Strong Odors

Tea easily absorbs surrounding odors, so store it away from strong-smelling foods or spices. Consider using odor-resistant containers or storing different types of tea

Minimal Temperature Fluctuations

Fluctuations in temperature can affect quality of tea. Aim to store tea in a consistently cool environment, avoiding drastic temperature changes that could impact its flavor

Use Proper Packaging

If you buy tea in bulk, transfer it to smaller, air-tight containers for storage. This minimizes air exposure each time you open the container, helping to preserve

Keep Different Types Separated

Different types of tea have distinct flavors and aromas, so it's best to store them separately to prevent flavor cross-contamination

AsiaNet News

