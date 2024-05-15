Can't Blame All Chinese Cyberattacks On The Government

Chinese nationalists now act against what they perceive to be renewed attempts by foreign powers to again humiliate China. They take action through“online wars” against those who they believe pose a threat to China's interests.

In 2016, Taiwan elected Tsai Ing-wen, an anti-Beijing candidate, as president. During and after the election, a group of predominately young, female cyber-nationalists known as the Little Pinks (小粉紅) waged a “meme war” against Taiwan.

This involved thousands of Little Pinks posting a deluge of pro-Beijing memes on the social media profiles of President Tsai and numerous Taiwanese news outlets. The memes emphasized China's claim that Taiwan is a Chinese province and not an independent nation-state.

Some cyber-nationalist groups have gone a step further by engaging in hacktivism. This involves targeting institutions and organizations through cyberattacks to pursue the nationalist agenda.

In 2008, an informal group of hacktivists called the Red Hacker Alliance (中国红客联盟) attempted a denial-of-service attack against US media company CNN. The attack was in response to CNN's reporting on anti-Beijing protests in Tibet, which has been occupied by China since 1950. It caused the company's website to be briefly unavailable in some parts of Asia.

In another example, a group called the Honker Union (紅客) launched cyber-attacks against the Philippines in 2014. Triggered by the attempted arrest of Chinese fishermen in a disputed area of the South China Sea, the Honker Union hacked into the website of the University of the Philippines. Hackers posted pro-Chinese slogans and a map showing China's territorial claims on the university's homepage.

The CCP leans into nationalist sentiment to legitimize its regime , presenting itself as the vanguard of the Chinese nation. But this reliance on nationalism has given China's nationalist movement considerable influence. The CCP cannot be seen to contradict its nationalist credentials by constraining nationalist activity too heavily.

As a result, cyber-nationalists have escaped the CCP's societal controls, such as its ability to direct China's nationalist movement through propaganda. In doing so, cyber-nationalists undermine the CCP's authority and occasionally contradict its foreign policy.

In 2020, the CCP called for restraint among nationalist groups following foreign criticism of China's crackdown on Hong Kong. However, cyber-nationalists still undertook an anti-foreign smear campaign on social media. Even the Communist Youth League, a nationalist organization with formal links to the CCP, took part against the CCP's instruction.

As part of this campaign, hacktivists also launched cyberattacks such as hijacking the Twitter account of the Chinese embassy in Paris. The hacktivists posted a picture of the US as the personification of death visiting Hong Kong.

The embassy quickly deleted the image and apologized to France and the US. But the incident speaks to a CCP that is struggling to control cyber-nationalists who are evading its societal controls and are willing to hijack state propaganda infrastructure to pursue their goals.