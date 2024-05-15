Hilton Doha The Pearl Launches Saturday Family Fiesta Brunch

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Families are invited to experience an unforgettable culinary adventure with the launch of the Saturday Family Fiesta Brunch at Hilton Doha The Pearl.

Every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, immerse yourself in a world of flavour and fun as Hilton Doha The Pearl transforms into a vibrant fiesta atmosphere. Delight your senses with a variety of international gastronomic delights, featuring special stations to cater to all tastes.

From a sizzling BBQ station to mouthwatering hot dogs, burritos, nachos, pizza, burgers, crepes, and an abundance of sweet treats including ice cream, fluffy cotton candy clouds, and more, there's something to satisfy every craving. Guests can indulge in a wide selection of delicious dishes and refreshing beverages, ensuring an enjoyable experience for all.

The Saturday Brunch is hosted at Hilton Doha The Pearl's La Pergola Terrace granting all brunch attendees access to the pool with prices starting from QR259 for adults and QR99 for kids. The Saturday Family Fiesta Brunch will also be available on Entertainer and Urban Points, making it even more accessible for families to enjoy.

General Manager of Hilton Doha The Pearl Daniel Van Wyk expressed his excitement about the event, stating,“The Saturday Family Fiesta Brunch is an experience that brings families together in an atmosphere of joy and culinary delight. We look forward to welcoming guests to Hilton Doha The Pearl and creating enjoyable moments for all.”