SC Orders Release Of Newsclick Founder Prabir Purkayastha In UAPA Case

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday ordered release of NewsClick founder a editor Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case after holding that his arrest and remand were illegal. (Please check back for more updates)

