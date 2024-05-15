Global Giveaway: Free Digital Marketing Training For Purpose-Driven Brand Teams

(MENAFN- Pressat) ThoughtShift, the award-winning digital performance marketing agency renowned for its work with leading ecommerce, wellness, travel brands such as The Body Shop, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Wayfairer, is proud to announce the launch of its free digital marketing mastermind training and community programme aimed at marketers, C-level decision makers and digital specialists for purpose-driven brands across the globe.



The inaugural ThoughtShift Digital Marketing Mastermind, is set to take place online on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 4 PM. Attendees will have the opportunity for their most critical data-driven digital marketing dilemma to be answered as part of an engaging live session offering tailored advice, insights and tools for the most pressing issues faced by the digital marketing mastermind community.

Under the expert guidance of ThoughtShift's digital marketing masters, each boasting an impressive 10,000-50,000 hours of digital expertise spanning Analytics, PPC, SEO, Social Media, Digital Experience, and Digital Strategy, participants will learn to apply ThoughtShift's acclaimed 3 phase data-driven digital marketing mastery method. A proven approach recognised on multiple occasions by the Chartered Institute of Marketing's Awards for Marketing Excellence and which has trebled a travel brand's online bookings, escalated a multichannel retailer's ecommerce revenue from £3 Million to £11 Million, and catapulted a leisure brand's digital marketing return on investment from 2x to 20x spend.

Helen Trendell, Co-Founder of ThoughtShift, articulates the agency's unwavering commitment: "At ThoughtShift, our mission is mastering data-driven digital marketing strategies that amplify positive impact and we believe digital marketing mastery is the key to empowering us all towards a better future that can be measured by better financial, social and environmental performance. So we've created a free community space where purpose-driven brand teams can collaborate to supercharge digital performance for prosperity, people, and the planet. If the session does provide value, we kindly invite a donation to be made to our charity partners dedicated to helping the next generation of children and young people live safer, healthier and happier lives.

In today's landscape, where worldwide millions of purpose-driven brands are tasked with making data-driven decisions that impact our society's sustainable future, we invite all the teams struggling with digital ad waste anxiety, digital marketing overwhelm, and digital performance frustration to join the ThoughtShift Digital Marketing Mastermind Community and learn ThoughtShift's CIM award-winning digital marketing mastery cycle for supercharging digital performance towards a better future for you, your organisation and our global community."

Purpose-driven marketers, C-level decision makers, and digital specialists are encouraged to register for this unparalleled opportunity to access free data-driven digital marketing training and join the mastermind community at: