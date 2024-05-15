               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Celebrity Influencer Dhanashree Verma Urges To 'Hit A 5' With Her Recent KFC India #OOTD


5/15/2024 12:26:35 AM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) It all started when popular celebrity influencer, dancer, and wife of ace bowler Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma took to her Instagram and posted a selfie wearing a quirky white t-shirt which said, â€ ̃Hit a 5â€TM. Seems that was her â€ ̃outfit and mood for the dayâ€TM. Now typically, as any cricket fan knows, one is seen cheering for a 4 or 6 at a match, but whatâ€TMs the mystery behind this 5 that she was seen wishing upon?

Dhanashreeâ€TMs Instagram fans were left confused until she took to Instagram to reveal that her look was inspired by her cravings for the newly launched KFC Zingers, featuring 5 unique & delicious burgers inspired by flavours from across the world.

Dhanashree Verma said, â€œIf there is something I love as much as cricket, itâ€TMs burgers. Everyone is always cheering for 4â€TMs and 6â€TMs, but I canâ€TMt wait to try out these 5 new burgers. It was overwhelming to see the response from my fans; my IG was flooded with comments and messages from everyone trying to decode what â€ ̃Hit a 5â€TM really meant. While a lot of things in life could be a Hit or Miss, the 5 new Zingers from KFC are definitely a â€ ̃Hitâ€TM.â€

