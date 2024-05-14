OECD Ministerial Council Meeting 2024

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

PARIS, France – On the occasion of the 2024 OECD Ministerial Council Meeting, assembled on 2-3 May 2024 under the leadership of Japan as MCM Chair, on the 60th anniversary of its accession to the OECD, and as vice chairs the Netherlands, and Mexico celebrating its 30th anniversary of membership, on the theme of“Co-creating the Flow of Change: Leading Global Discussions with Objective and Reliable Approaches towards Sustainable and Inclusive Growth.”

Ministers have issued a joint statement at the conclusion of the 2024 Council Meeting at Ministerial Level.

Under the chairmanship of Japan, with Mexico and the Netherlands as vice-chairs, ministers and high-level representatives met for discussions around the theme“Co-Creating the Flow of Change: Leading Global Discussions with Objective and Reliable Approaches towards Sustainable and Inclusive Growth.”

Read – 2024-Ministerial-Council-Statement

