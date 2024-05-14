New Oil Concessions In Iraq: FULL LIST

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has concluded its fifth-plus and sixth oil and gas licensing rounds, with Chinese companies winning most of the fields awarded:

Fifth-plus licensing round:



Abu Khema : Zhenhua Oil

Ad Daimah : KAR Group

Alan : KAR Group

Block 7 : China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

Dhufriyah : Anton Oil

Fao : United Energy Group (UEG)

Jabal Sanam : Geo-Jade

Middle Furat (Euphrates) : Zhongman ZPEC

Northern Extension of East Baghdad : Zhongman ZPEC

Sasan : KAR Group Zurbatiya : Geo-Jade

No bids were received for the following blocks: Block 11, Pulkhana, Qalat Salah, Arabian Gulf, Shihabi

Sixth licensing round:



Khliesiea : KAR Group

Qurnain : Zhenhua Oil Sumer : Sinopec

No bids were received for the following blocks: Tel Hajar, Anah, Anbar, Anz, Okashat, North Rutba, South Rutba, Tobal, Waleed, Shaiban.

Sinopec bid for the Addan block, but the price was not accepted by the Ministry.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

(Source: Ministry of Oil)