(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Oil has concluded its fifth-plus and sixth oil and gas licensing rounds, with Chinese companies winning most of the fields awarded:
Fifth-plus licensing round:
Abu Khema : Zhenhua Oil Ad Daimah : KAR Group Alan : KAR Group Block 7 : China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Dhufriyah : Anton Oil Fao : United Energy Group (UEG) Jabal Sanam : Geo-Jade Middle Furat (Euphrates) : Zhongman ZPEC Northern Extension of East Baghdad : Zhongman ZPEC Sasan : KAR Group Zurbatiya : Geo-Jade
No bids were received for the following blocks: Block 11, Pulkhana, Qalat Salah, Arabian Gulf, Shihabi
Sixth licensing round:
Khliesiea : KAR Group Qurnain : Zhenhua Oil Sumer : Sinopec
No bids were received for the following blocks: Tel Hajar, Anah, Anbar, Anz, Okashat, North Rutba, South Rutba, Tobal, Waleed, Shaiban.
Sinopec bid for the Addan block, but the price was not accepted by the Ministry.
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
The post New Oil Concessions in Iraq: FULL LIST first appeared on Iraq Business News .
MENAFN14052024000217011061ID1108213720
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.