Nubank Sees Profit Surge Amid Rising Delinquencies And Expansion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nubank reported a net profit of $378.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, marking a 167% increase from the same period last year.



Despite this impressive growth, the figure fell short of the $404.8 million analysts had projected. Compared to the previous quarter, the net profit grew by nearly 5%.



The company's revenue hit a record $2.7 billion, reflecting a 64% increase on a currency-neutral basis from the first quarter of the previous year.



Average monthly revenue per active customer (ARPAC) rose by 30% year-over-year, reaching $11.4.



Nubank aims to match the revenue levels of major retail banks, which average around $45 per customer.







Nubank's total credit portfolio expanded by 52% year-over-year, reaching $19.6 billion.



However, long-term delinquency (over 90 days) increased from 5.5% to 6.3%, and short-term delinquency (15 to 90 days) rose from 4.2% to 5%.



Internationally, Nubank continued to grow its customer base, particularly in Mexico and Colombia. In Mexico, the customer count grew by 52% year-over-year, reaching 3.2 million.



In Colombia , the customer base increased by 200%, reaching 635,000. The launch of new products, including savings accounts, has driven this growth.



Nubank has established itself as one of the largest and fastest-growing digital banks globally, with nearly 80 million customers across Latin America.

Nubank's Market Presence and Challenges

In Brazil, Nubank serves 46% of the adult population, making it the fifth-largest financial institution in the country by customer numbers.



This growth story underscores Nubank's resilience and strategic expansion across Latin America. Its ability to attract and retain customers has been crucial in driving revenue and profit growth.



However, rising delinquency rates highlight the challenges that come with rapid credit portfolio expansion.



Balancing growth with credit risk management will be critical for Nubank as it continues to expand its footprint and product offerings.



These results matter because they demonstrate Nubank's potential to disrupt traditional banking models. They also highlight the risks associated with rapid growth in the financial sector.



The company's performance will be closely watched as a barometer for the viability of digital banking in emerging markets.

