(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's GOL Linhas Aéreas reported a substantial net loss of R$ 130.2 million ($25.29 million) in Q1 2024.



This marks a sharp reversal from the R$ 136.4 million ($26.48 million) profit reported in the same period last year



Since January 2024, the company has been under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.



GOL's net operating revenue for Q1 2024 was R$ 4.7 billion ($912.62 million), a 4.2% decrease from Q1 2023.



Passenger transport contributed R$ 4.3 billion ($834.95 million), while cargo and other services added R$ 393.2 million ($76.34 million).







Despite the net loss, GOL's recurring EBITDA increased by 15.2% year-over-year to R$ 1.4 billion ($271.84 million).



This reflects improved productivity and cash generation capacity.



The airline conducted 51,666 flights in Q1 2024, down 9.4% from Q1 2023. GOL offered 9.1 million seats, a 7% decrease from the previous year.



This quarter, GOL added two new Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft and returned one Boeing 737-NG as part of its fleet renewal and efficiency improvement plan.



This financial report is the first since GOL entered Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.



GOL has started discussions on structuring a financing plan to support its reorganization strategy.



The Chapter 11 process will help GOL restructure financial obligations and strengthen its capital structure for long-term sustainability, while accelerating fleet recovery.

GOL's Revenue Falls, Posts Significant Q1 Loss

The broader market for airlines remains challenging, with fluctuating demand and operational disruptions affecting revenue.



However, GOL's proactive measures in fleet management and restructuring could position it for a more stable future.



The company aims to boost efficiency and restructure finances to maintain competitiveness.



GOL's strategic and financial initiatives underscore its commitment to recovery and sustainability.



As GOL continues to implement its reorganization plan, stakeholders will closely monitor its progress and impact on market performance.

MENAFN14052024007421016031ID1108212980